Zalmay Khalilzad, General Scott Miller Call On COAS

Mon 08th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad, General Scott Miller call on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Monday.

The dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security and ongoing Afghanistan Reconciliation Process during the meeting, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan's role in the ongoing peace process, it added.

More Stories From Pakistan

