Zalmay Khalilzad, PM discuss efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th October, 2019) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on October 28-29. In his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and other government officials, Ambassador Khalilzad discussed the current status of the Afghan peace process and the importance of reducing violence.

He also underscored the economic and security benefits peace can bring to the region.