Zalmay Khalilzad To Arrive In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:06 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad to arrive in Islamabad today

The US Representative will meet the civil and military leadership in the country and will leave Islamabad for Kabul after which he will go to Doha for talks with the Taliban.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 28th, 2020) United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will arrive in Pakistan to seek support for Intra-Afghan dialogues on Tuesday.

Zalmay Khalilzad will hold meetings with the civil and military leadership, and therefore, his visit to Pakistan is being considered utmost importance.

Following his meetings, Khalilzad will leave Islamabad for Kabul and then is schedule to hold talks with the Taliban in Doha.

Zalmay Khalilzad had left the United States for intra-Afghan talks and for visit of five different countries’ visit as Washington pressed for peace talks between the Aghan governmet and the Taliban.

He had also planned to pursue the deal on prisoner exchange and a reduction in violence in Afghanistan and he was tasked to bring the insurgents and the government to table before the final departure of the US forces from Afghanistan in February.

