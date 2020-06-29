UrduPoint.com
Zalmay Khalilzad To Visit Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad on Sunday departed to visit Doha, Islamabad, and Tashkent.

According to a press release of the US Department of State, during his visit, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations.

Ambassador Khalilzad is joined by US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team.

Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive.

"The delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region," It added.

Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials via video link.

