Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:41 PM

Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on August 1 and 2 and held discussions with Pakistani leadership on developments in the Afghan peace process

In his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad outlined the positive momentum in the Afghan peace process and next steps

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019) Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on August 1 and 2 and held discussions with Pakistani leadership on developments in the Afghan peace process. In his meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Chief of Army Staff General Javed Bajwa, Ambassador Khalilzad outlined the positive momentum in the Afghan peace process and next steps. They also discussed the role Pakistan has played in support of the process and additional positive steps Pakistan can take.

As Ambassador Khalilzad discussed in Afghanistan and Pakistan, consolidating peace will require reliable assurances from Afghanistan and Pakistan that neither side's territory is used to threaten the other's. Such assurances on top of an intra-Afghan comprehensive peace agreement will allow for increased regional economic integration, connectivity, and development.

