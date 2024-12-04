ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Brothers, Abdullah and Muhammad Rayyan are making waves at the 16th KL Redtone International Squash Championship in Malaysia.

According to information received on Wednesday, Abdullah Zaman, son of former World No. 11 Mansoor Zaman and grandson of squash icon Qamar Zaman, demonstrated outstanding composure and skill as he defeated South Africa's McNeil Aiden in straight sets.

With a scoreline of 11-7, 11-7, 11-6, Abdullah advanced to the 4th round, leaving a strong impression on the international stage.

Meanwhile, his younger brother, Muhammad Rayyan Zaman, an 8-year-old squash prodigy, put on a dominating display against Malaysia's Lagnesh Shai Dharshan. Rayyan triumphed in the Quarterfinals with a flawless 3-0 victory (11-0, 11-4, 11-0), highlighting his growing potential in the Under-9 category.