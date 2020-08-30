Zaman inspects processions, expresses satisfaction

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Additional Inspector General of Police Inaam Ghani inspected different routes of Muharram ul Haram and expressed satisfaction over security arrangements.

Commissioner Multan Shan ul Haq, Regional Police Officer Waseem Khan, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak, and City Police Officer Hassan Raza were accompanying the additional chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The delegation also visited Katchehry chowk, water works road and clock tower chowk.

The chief secretary also checked call record at Police Helpline -015 office. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak briefed that there was complete peaceful situation. The administration made all possible arrangements with cooperation of WASA, Waste Management Company and Municipal Corporation.

Disinfectant spray was conducted along routes of processions. The management of all processions was satisfied with the arrangements. About security arrangements, City Police Officer Hassan Raza said that security was put on high alert.