Zaman Park Clashes: ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To 93 PTI Workers

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Zaman Park clashes: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 93 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in Zaman Park clashes with the law-enforcers.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each for availing the relief of post-arrest bail.

However, the court dismissed bail petitions of nine accused, from whom petrol bombs and weapons were recovered.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar heard the post-arrest bail petitions, filed by 102 PTI workers, who were arrested from Zaman Park during a police raid on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's residence.

The petitioners' counsel argued before the court that the police had registered a bogus case against his clients.

He submitted that the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and they were no longer required for investigation. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

However, the prosecution opposed the bail request, adding that the petrol bombs and weapons were recovered from some accused.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, granted bail to 93 accused and dismissed bail petitions of nine accused.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the PTI leadership and others on the complaint of Inspector Zulfiqar Ali, in which provisions including terrorism, illegal weapons, and attempted murder were imposed.

