Zaman Park 'drama' will not work in KP, says QWP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial Vice Chairperson Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Dr Faiza Rasheed On Thursday said that the "drama staged at Zaman Park" by the Chairman PTI Imran Khan would not work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa".

She said that during the period of the last 10 years, Imran Khan had allegedly misused the resources of the province like it was his hereditary property, and used it for the accomplishment of his personal nefarious designs, which had plunged the province into numerous crises and problems.