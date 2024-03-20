Zaman Park Torture Case: ATC Issues Notice On MPA's Bail Plea
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecution on a bail petition filed by MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecution on a bail petition filed by MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on a post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was in jail on judicial remand in the case and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He further submitted that his client did not have any link with the case and requested the court to grant him bail.
The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of throwing a petrol bomb and torturing police officials at Zaman Park.
Recent Stories
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..
Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..
Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..
Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine
Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations
S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank
'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities2 minutes ago
-
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq2 minutes ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terrorists attack2 minutes ago
-
Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity2 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack on Gwada ..9 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta1 minute ago
-
NCHD, DOPASI foundation collaborate to enhance students health, well-being in federal capital2 minutes ago
-
WPV1 detected in nine sewage samples2 minutes ago
-
Two terrorists killed as many injured in N Waziristan operation2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar conveys Nowruz greetings2 minutes ago
-
CTP rolls out traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade2 minutes ago
-
Police vehicles torching case: ATC adjourns trial of PTI leaders till April 62 minutes ago