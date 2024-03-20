(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecution on a bail petition filed by MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on a post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was in jail on judicial remand in the case and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He further submitted that his client did not have any link with the case and requested the court to grant him bail.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of throwing a petrol bomb and torturing police officials at Zaman Park.