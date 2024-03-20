Open Menu

Zaman Park Torture Case: ATC Issues Notice On MPA's Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Zaman Park torture case: ATC issues notice on MPA's bail plea

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecution on a bail petition filed by MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the prosecution on a bail petition filed by MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas of the Sunni Ittehad Council in a case of torturing police officials at Zaman Park, outside the residence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings on a post-arrest bail petition filed by the MPA.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that his client was in jail on judicial remand in the case and his custody was no longer required for investigations. He further submitted that his client did not have any link with the case and requested the court to grant him bail.

The Race Course police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of throwing a petrol bomb and torturing police officials at Zaman Park.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures ..

PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twi ..

2 minutes ago
 Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to inc ..

Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib R ..

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with ..

Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto wins presidency with 1st-round majority

2 minutes ago
 Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies ..

Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terror ..

2 minutes ago
 Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing ..

Martin Sellner, Austrian far-right activist facing trouble abroad

2 minutes ago
 Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

Nowruz festival celebrated with simplicity

2 minutes ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds secur ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds security forces for thwarting terro ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under ..

Russian rescuers scramble to save 13 trapped under gold mine

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trad ..

Pakistan, Turkiye vow to strengthen economic, trade relations

9 minutes ago
 S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's acc ..

S.Africa court orders partial freeze on Zuma's accounts: bank

12 minutes ago
 'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

'I had such fun!', says winner of top maths prize

1 minute ago
 Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open c ..

Federal Ombudsman regional office organizes open court in Matta

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan