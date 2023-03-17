UrduPoint.com

Zaman Park Violence: ATC Sends 48 PTI Workers To Jail For Identification Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 11:03 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 48 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, accused of violence during police action at Zaman Park for arrest of the party chairman, to jail for identification parade on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday sent 48 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, accused of violence during police action at Zaman Park for arrest of the party chairman, to jail for identification parade on 14-day judicial remand.

The Race Course police produced the accused - Umar Farooq, Siddique Ahmad, Shahid Afzal, Nauman Khan, Aftab Hussain, Waleed Ilyas, Tariq Ali, Abdul Wahab, Muhammad Kamran and others - before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade to carry out further investigations.

A deputy prosecutor argued before the court that the accused not only burnt police vehicles and tortured policemen during the operation for the arrest of the PTI chairman but also used petrol bombs.

However, the counsel for the workers opposed the stance adopted by the prosecution.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade and ordered to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

Race Course Police had registered two cases against the accused on charges of terrorism, interference in state affairs and others.

