Zaman To Use All Resources For Uplift Of Education

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:10 PM

Zaman to use all resources for uplift of education

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Former Sindh Minister and Member Provincial Assembly Dr. Makhdoom Rafiq-u-Zaman has said that up-gradation of education was top priority of the government therefore all resources should be utilized in this regard.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Syed Murtaza Ali Shah, officials of education,revenue, notables of the different union councils and town committees of PS 59 in DC secretariat.

He vowed to personally monitor development schemes of his constituency being carried out in education sector.

Later, MPA visited Odero Lal station and inaugurated newly constructed Faazlani Mori- Usman Shah Huri and Chandan Scape-Roshan Shah ji vasi link roads.

