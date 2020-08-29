UrduPoint.com
Zaman Visits Control Room During 9th Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:37 PM

Zaman visits control room during 9th Muharram

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, paid visit to control room set-up at DC office here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman, paid visit to control room set-up at DC office here on Saturday.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq, RPO Waseem Ahmed Khan and CPO Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan were also present.

Additional Chief Secretary took briefing about operational system of control room.

He also checked the Mumtazabad majalis through control room's CCTV cameras. He expressed satisfaction over control room monitoring system.

Giving briefing, DC Aamer Khattak said that over 120 CCTV cameras were installed at majalis and mourning procession routes. The data of all majalis and processions from across the district was available in the control room while geo-tagging of all places was also made. The department concerned was conveyed after receiving complaint at control room.

CPO said that three layer security arrangements were made for majalis and processions and police personnel were deputed in two shifts for the three layer security. While patrolling through dolphin force was also being made.

The checking of the participants of majalis and processions was being made through metal detectors and walk through gates and monitoring through drones.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief secretary alongwith Additional IG South Punjab paid visit to main procession of 9th Muharram at Mumtazabad.

Speaking on this occasion, Zahid Zaman said that Muharram ul Haram taught us the lesson of patience and tolerance. He praised administration and police over better arrangements.

Additional IG South Punjab, Inam Ghani, said that foolproof security arrangements were made for maintaining law & order during Muharram.

The screening was being made by deputing extra police contingent at sensitive places. He said that there would be given no permission to damage peace of the country.

Commissioner Multan division, Shanul Haq said that all the majalis and processions were being concluded on tine while exemplary cooperation of peace committee and license holders were also available.

The all possible initiatives have been taken to facilitate mourners.

RPO Waseem Ahmad Khan said that the law & order situation across the division is satisfactory. The mourning processions andmajalis were continued peacefully. Over 14000 police jawans wereperforming duties across the division.

