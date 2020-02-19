UrduPoint.com
Zamark Khan Urges Federal Govt To Construct Dual National Highway

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:34 PM

Zamark Khan urges federal govt to construct dual National Highway

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai urged the federal government to include federal public sector development programme (PSDP) for ensuring construction of double National Highway Quetta to Sibi in order to decrease incidents of road mishaps in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai urged the Federal government to include federal public sector development programme (PSDP) for ensuring construction of double National Highway Quetta to Sibi in order to decrease incidents of road mishaps in province.

He said this in a inaugural ceremony of Sibi Festival 2020 in Sibi town.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Provincial ministers, member of provincial assembly (MPAs) and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

He also welcomed the Dr Arif Alvi on participation of historic Sibi Festival as Chief guest.

"Sibi Festival is a very significant in which people from all over the country is being participating it", he said adding such festival would also strengthen national solidarity.

He said incumbent provincial government under leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan was taking solid measures to develop all districts of province for prosperity of public.

President Pakistan announced to make Quetta-Sibi Highway into two way for facilities of people in Province during his addressing.

