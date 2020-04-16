(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai Thursday said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to protect peoples lives from coronavirus pandemic which has became a global challenge.

He said the only way to defeat this virus was to follow the precautionary measures guided by the government, hoping, the public would be taken out from this difficult time by effective measures and peoples cooperation.

He expressed these views while talking to media during his visit to Pishin district headquarters hospital and quarantine center established at Cadet College to review the steps being taken to control coronavirus spread.

Quetta Commissioner Usman Ali Khan, Deputy Commissioner Qaim Lashari, SP Muhammad Ayub Achakzai, Pashin Additional Deputy Commissioner Aminullah Nasir, Assistant Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar, SDPO Abdullah Khan Mandukhel, Medical Superintendent Syed Abdul Hanan Agha and other officials were present on the occasion.

The minister said that lockdown was not imposed only in Quetta and Pishin but the whole world was taking hard steps to combat the COVID-19 aiming to protect public from the pandemic.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister has announced a ration package for the poor people affected by the lockdown which was being properly distributed in district Pishin, he maintained.

The cash payment under Ehsaas program was also being given to about 6,000 to 8000 deserving families in Pishin, he said and added that this difficult time should be faced with patience and full compliance of precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

He also praised Pishin Deputy Commissioner, MS, doctors and district administration over better arrangements taken to deal with the challenge of the virus, saying that their performance was commendable.

Moreover, the minister said, the steps were being taken to further improve the agriculture sector and emergency has implemented to tackle locust attack in the province. The personnel of Agriculture Department were conducting spray to eradicate grasshopper so that problems of farmers could be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, the minister of Agriculture also visited the Agriculture Department and Water Management Office.