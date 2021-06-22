UrduPoint.com
Zameen.com Launches Exclusive Property Tour Services

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:45 PM

As part of its standing commitment to bring technological innovation to the national property industry, Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — has introduced several revolutionizing initiatives over the years to modernise the traditional property sale and purchase mechanisms

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) As part of its standing commitment to bring technological innovation to the national property industry, Zameen.com — Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise — has introduced several revolutionizing initiatives over the years to modernise the traditional property sale and purchase mechanisms. Keeping up with this resolve, the company recently launched an exclusive professional video production service called ‘Zameen Property Tours (ZPT)’.

Premium 4k real estate videography service in Pakistan

Zameen.com launched this particular service for realtors and builders who wish to go above and beyond for their consumers and showcase their developments in just the right way! As part of this service, a professional host visits the project site to review and analyse it for the target audience. With the help of this tour, the project can be portrayed as the developer envisioned it. Additionally, these tours can help builders convey their philosophy, design inspiration, hard work and all the best elements that make their project an iconic landmark. The 4k video coverage will help the clients’ ventures be more recognisable and celebrated as works of timeless architecture across the country.

Who can benefit from ZPT?

The ZPT service can make builders (and their developments) stand out, especially during the ongoing boom being experienced by the construction industry. However, it is not the only reason that makes this service an ideal investment.

As conventional media gets replaced by social media, video content is rapidly gaining in popularity and is changing consumer behaviours. With high quality multimedia coverage, the developers can get their projects the attention they deserve.

Furthermore, ZPT tours can create the right buzz in the market to help increase brand awareness and build consumer trust. This video service can also become a permanent part of the clients’ portfolio to facilitate future ventures and grab potential buyers’ attention. Zameen.com offers 100% ownership rights of the coverage to be utilised by the developers as and when needed.

Key features of Zameen Property Tours

This video production service will prove to be an excellent investment, as it can be shared on multiple platforms. This will help enhance the project’s visibility as the video will be able to reach a wider range of audience.

Other features you can expect from this production service include:

  • Drone shots of the property site
  • 4k tour of your venture, highlighting its best features
  • Increased visibility
  • 50% improved leads
  • Shareable videos with ownership rights
  • Priority placement on Zameen.com

How to sign up for ZPT?

Zameen Property Tours has a limited number of slots available right now. If you are interested in reaching a widespread national and international audience, call the helpline number 0800-92633 to book a slot now.

