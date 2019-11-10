UrduPoint.com
Zamindar And Kharidar Facilitation Center Inaugurated In Battagram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtukhwa and Chief Secretary, a Zamindar and Kharidar Facilitation Center has been inaugurated on Sunday at Sabzi Mandi Silk Road in Battagram by the Deputy Commissioner Syed Saqlain Shah.

The facilitation center has been organized by Agriculture Department in collaboration with District Administration wherein farmers would sell their crops without payment of commission and buyer would easily purchase vegetables and fruits on cheap prices.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Battagram directed Agriculture Department and concerned officers to take all possible steps for providing maximum relief among masses and appealed the masses to cooperate with district administration and staff of agri department in the facilitation center during selling and purchase of their demands.

The Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Director Agriculture, staff of Town Municipal Administration and large numbers of farmers were also present on this occasion.

