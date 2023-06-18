UrduPoint.com

Zamond Kor Havelian Celebrates It First Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published June 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Zamond Kor Havelian celebrates it first anniversary

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy District Health Officer Abbottabad Dr. Shahzad Iqbal said that the establishment of the Institute for Orphans Zomung Kor by the provincial government in Havelian city was commendable and the performance of its first year was praiseworthy which included the hard work of the staff, including Assistant Director Arusa Shiraz Abbasi.

Addressing the ceremony held on the first anniversary of Zamong Kor here Sunday, he stated that it was impossible to fully compensate for the loss suffered by children who were deprived of their parents at young age.

Chairman Neighborhood Council Havelian Urban, Subahat Khan Jadoon said that the performance of the Zomung Kor Children's Institute in Havelian was commendable and the children of the orphanage would prove to be active citizens of the society in the future.

Assistant Director Zomung Kor Havelian Arusa Sheraz Abbassi and President Press Club Qadir Bakhsh also addressed the ceremony. They said that the care of orphaned and destitute children was the responsibility of the government and the welfare society.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Arusa Shiraz Abbasi announced the annual results of the institution, distributed certificates of appreciation and shields among the successful students.

