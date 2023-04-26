(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The three-day tour of the Hazara division for the orphan children from Zomung Kor under the supervision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority and the Child Protection Department was concluded here Wednesday.

During the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the children enjoyed visiting various tourist destinations in Galiyat and other picnic spots of the Hazara division. The children were taken on a tour of different tourist spots, including Shimla Hill, Ayubia National Park, Ilyasi Mosque, Harno Park, Sajikot Waterfall, Nathia Gali and Lala Zar Park.

Manager of KP Culture and Tourism Authority Hussaina Shaukat while talking to the media, said that like the general public, orphan children also deserved to enjoy the Eid festivities.

He further told that celebrating Eid and providing them with these facilities at beautiful locations was necessary and we had arranged a special tour for them.

Hussain Shaukat said that the children were excited to see different tourist attractions during the three days long tour. He said that special arrangements were made for the tour of these places for the children during the Eid holidays. Children actively participated in the games and activities at all the places, including Harno Park, Nathia Gali Park and Sajikot Waterfall, he added.