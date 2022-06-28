Zamrak Khan lauds role of BFA for curbing substandard food suppliers

Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman of BFA Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday chaired the seventh meeting of the Balochistan Food Authority (Board) at BFA Head Office Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Food and Chairman of BFA Zamrak Khan Achakzai on Tuesday chaired the seventh meeting of the Balochistan Food Authority (Board) at BFA Head Office Quetta.

The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Zeray Secretary Food Ayaz Mandokhel, Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Irshad Hussain Bugti, Director General Balochistan Food Authority Muhammad Naeem Baazi and other board members. Various issues including the overall performance of the institution were reviewed in detail and several important decisions were approved in the meeting.

The Balochistan Food Minister said on the occasion that the BFA's actions against the adulterated mafia and substandard food suppliers have been commendable under the supervision of the present director general.

The steps taken by the Balochistan Food Authority to improve the quality of food items in a short period of time and to create awareness among the people and food business professionals are in front of everyone, he said.

He said the recent and indiscriminate crackdown on unhealthy food items, especially vegetables grown with sewage water was positive efforts of the BFA department in the area.

The Minister said that Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) food safety teams were constantly mobilized throughout Balochistan to achieve this goal.