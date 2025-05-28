‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal

DERA ISAMIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The children of 'Zamung Kor', Dera campus, marked Youm-e-Takbeer with great enthusiasm and national pride here on Wednesday.

The event featured a variety of patriotic performances including tableaus, skits, speeches, and debates, all paying tribute to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear program and a true national hero.

Assistant Director of the Model Institute for State Children attened the event as chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Rafi Ullah urged the young students to dedicate themselves to the betterment of the country through hard work, discipline, and education.

He emphasized that, “InshaAllah, the day is near when Pakistan will rise to the top ranks among the nations of the world.”

At the conclusion of the event, all students raised their hands in a heartfelt prayer for the progress, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan, reflecting the unity and hope that define the spirit of Youm-e-Takbeer

APP/slm