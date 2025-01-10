Zamung Kor Dera campus’ facilities reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah visited ‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus and reviewed facilities put in place for the children.

During the visit, Assistant Director Zamung Kor, Rafiullah Khan gave a detailed briefing about the campus's activities and services.

The provincial minister also interacted with the children and encouraged them.

He appreciated the efforts of the Zamung Kor administration for improving the lives of vulnerable children.

He also highlighted the importance of a supportive environment for the overall development of the children.

The provincial minister assured full cooperation with the Zamung Kor Dera Campus and promised to assist in enhancing its capabilities and resources.

He said that the provincial government was committed to ensuring the welfare of marginalized communities and added efforts would be continued for their bright future.

The campus administration expressed gratitude to the minister for paying the visit, saying it would give a boost to the efforts being made for social welfare.