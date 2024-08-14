'Zamung Kor' DI Khan campus organizes ceremony to mark Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Zamung Kor, Dera Ismail Khan Campus has organized a ceremony to mark 77th Independence Day of Pakistan here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah and Maj. Zahid of Pak-Army were the chief guests of the ceremony.

The state children, studying in the Zamung Kor, sang patriotic songs and presented tableaus related to Independence Day.

Addressing the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Syed Gulfam Abbas highlighted the importance of Independence Day. He said “we should play our due role for making the country’s future bright along with the celebrations of Independence Day.”

At the end of ceremony, the guests along with the state children cut a cake. They also distributed prizes among the students of Zamung Kor.

APP/akt