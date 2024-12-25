Zamung Kor DIKhan Campus Celebrates Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam
Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2024 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of the country, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and respect at the Zamung Kor DI Khan campus here on Wednesday.
To honor the legacy of this great leader, the children actively participated in a variety of activities, including speeches, tableau performances, and a captivating skit.
These performances beautifully showcased Quaid-i-Azam's vision, his relentless struggle for Pakistan, and the importance of unity, faith, and discipline in our lives.
The event served as an inspiring tribute, instilling patriotism and a deeper understanding of the nation’s founding principles among the children.
APP/slm
