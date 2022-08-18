UrduPoint.com

Zamung Kor' Facility Being Inaugurated At D.I.Khan On Sept 1

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Zamung Kor' facility being inaugurated at D.I.Khan on Sept 1

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was going to launch the 'Zamung Kor' project at the main southern city of Dera Ismail Khan where a center was being set up to look after street children in the district.

" Yes, all formalities are completed and we are going to formally introduce 'Zamung Kor' facility at Dera Ismail Khan district too in the first week of September," Assistant Director Rafiullah who heads the center told APP on Thursday.

He said the facility being opened on Chashma Road was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to street and needy children.

He said the center would also house those children who were addicted to drugs or smoking and they would be rehabilitated in a dignified manner, he added.

" This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social support." Rafiullah observed.

He said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for society.

Replying to a question, he said that orphan and poor children would be provided with free of charge contemporary education including digital and E-marketing, religious and technical studies and sporting facilities.

He said that facilities also include free accommodation and food.

He underlined the need for the media to create awareness among people about the Zamung Kor facility so that it could benefit maximum children.

