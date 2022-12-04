Zamung Kor facility in Dera enrolled over 100 state children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The 'Zamung Kor' center in Dera, a facility to rehabilitate 'waif and stray' children, is accommodating 100 children from across the region and providing homely environment to them with education, health, recreation, sports, boarding, food career, psychological counselling and other facilities.

Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah Khan who heads the center in Dera Ismail khan region informed this while talking to APP on Sunday. He said the 'Zamung Kor' center was opened in Dera Ismail Khan region in September this year with a target of enrolling 100 state children which has successfully been achieved. "I will try to accommodate upto 150 children within the budget of these 100 children," he vowed. He said the facility center opened in Sanghar Sharif, a village some 5-kilometers away from the main city on Chashma road, was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to destitute children.

Rafiullah said the orphan children, street children, homeless children, children of disabled persons were being admitted at this facility. He said all the children were enrolled in Primary classes including 21 in KG, 20 in 1st, 18 in 2nd, 17 in 3rd, 19 in 4th and 9 children in 5th class. Moreover, he said, as many as 15 children have started memorizing the Holy Quran while 12 others were learning the translation of the Quran. He said after the middle level, all the children would be provided with vocational trainings in different fields. "This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social support," he observed.

Rafiullah said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for the society.

Replying to a question, he said the destitute children were being provided with free of charge quality education besides sports, health, residence, food facilities at the center. The three-time meal will be provided to children as per recommendation of nutritionist, he mentioned.

Rafiullah said that free uniform and sporting facilities of different games including cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis and carrom board were made available at the center.

He said the sports competitions of different games were also organized at the center last week with the cooperation of Deputy Director Operations, Sports Department Jamshed Baloch.

A stipend of Rs 2000 per month will be deposited in the account of each child and this amount will be handed over to the children at the time of relieving from the center. This amount would be helpful for the children to start their own small businesses. However, he added, those children who intend to relieve the center before the age of 18 years would not be entitled for that amount. He appealed to the philanthropists to contribute to this noble cause as a 20 KV Solar system was needed at this facility.

He mentioned that a non-governmental organization (NGO) Voice for Education and Equal Rights (VEER) has installed a water filtration plant to provide clean drinking water to the children.