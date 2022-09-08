Zamung Kor facility to be opened in Dera on Sept 15

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to extend 'Zamung Kor' project to the main southern city of Dera Ismail Khan where a center would be opened to look after over 100 destitute children in the district.

"Yes, all formalities have been completed and we are going to formally introduce 'Zamung Kor' facility at Dera Ismail Khan district too on September 15," Assistant Director of Zamung Kor project Rafiullah who heads the center told APP on Thursday.

He said the facility would be opened on September 1 which was postponed due to the record floods and torrential rains which caused huge infrastructural damages in the district. The flood water had also entered into the building of the Zamung Kor center which affected the electricity supply. However, the building remained safe from any big loss, he added.

He said initially 100 children would be registered with the facility, adding, over 40 entries had been made for registration so far. The children would be admitted in the center after verification by a team of Social Welfare department.

He said the facility center being opened in Sanghar Sharif, a village some 5-kilometers away from main city on Chashma road, was equipped with all necessary facilities to provide a home-like environment to street and needy children.

Rafiullah said the orphan children, street child, homeless children, children of disabled persons would be admitted at this facility. Moreover, the center would also house those children who were addicted to drugs or smoking and they would be rehabilitated in a dignified manner, he added.

"This initiative is unique because of its special education programme and psycho-social support," he observed.

He said the Zamung Kor facility was also designed to explore the strength and talent of street children so that they could become an asset for the society.

Replying to a question, he said that orphan and poor children would be provided with free of charge contemporary education including digital and E-marketing, religious and technical studies.

Rafiullah said that free uniform and sporting facilities of different games including cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis and carrom board would be made available at the center.

He said that facilities also include free accommodation and food. The three-time meal will be provided to children as per recommendation of nutritionist.

A stipend of Rs 2,000 per month will be deposited in the account of each child and this amount will be handed over to the children at the time of relieving from the center. This amount would be helpful for the children to start their own small businesses. However, he added, those children who intend to relieve the center before the age of 18 year would not be entitled for that amount.

He said "those children who are weak in education would be provided technical education under competent teachers and psychologists." He appealed to the philanthropists to contribute in this noble cause as a water filtration plant and 20 MW Solar system were needed at this facility.

Rafiullah underlined the need for the media and local elders to create awareness among people about the Zamung Kor facility so that it could benefit maximum children.

He hoped that after the successful launching of this center another center would be made with similar facilities for female children.