Zamung Kor observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan campus on Wednesday observed Youm-e-Yakjehti-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Solidarity Day) with zeal and passion, reaffirming unwavering commitment to the just cause of Kashmir.

The children of the campus showcased their remarkable talents with beautifully choreographed tableaux, stirring speeches, and heartfelt performances that echoed the voices of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

Each act was a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by our Kashmiri brethren in their relentless pursuit of freedom.

Admin Account Officer Irfan Ullah and school Coordinator Naqash Ahmad Khan, delivered inspiring speeches, emphasizing that the day was not far when Kashmir would become a part of the country.

The event concluded with an emotional prayer session for the peace, prosperity, and freedom of Kashmir.

The children, staff, and guests stood in solidarity, vowing to always support their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their struggle for self-determination.

Through this event, Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan once again proved that the flame of love for Kashmir burns bright in every Pakistani heart.