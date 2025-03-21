(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner, Sarah Rehman paid a visit to the ‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus and took stock of facilities provided to children.

She was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah and also met with children.

Assistant Director of Zamung Kor, Rafiullah gave a detailed briefing on the institution’s services, which include education, healthcare, and various welfare activities focused on the rehabilitation and development of underprivileged children.

The DC lauded the ongoing rehabilitation efforts and the steps taken for the children’s welfare.

She also interacted with the children and assured them of the government’s full support.

She said that Zamung Kor was doing a good job by providing a safe and supportive environment as well as offering educational opportunities to the children.

She said the welfare of children was a shared responsibility of both the government and society and collective efforts should be made in this regard.

She said that the district administration was committed to further strengthening such institutions to ensure that needy children have access to the best facilities and opportunities for a bright future.

APP/slm