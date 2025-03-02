Open Menu

Zamungkor Children Sensitized About Environmental Conservation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The district administration, in collaboration with the Forest Department, organized an educational trip for 150 children from Zamung Kor Dera Ismail Khan campus to raise awareness about environmental conservation.

The children, who visited the Chashma Rest House, participated in planting saplings as part of the billion Tree Plus Plantation initiative.

During the event, the children were educated on the importance of afforestation and the role of trees in combating climate change. The session aimed to instill a sense of responsibility in the younger generation regarding environmental sustainability.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Commissioner of Paharpur, Sohny Saleem, along with officers from the Forest Department and local representatives. Their participation highlighted the collaborative efforts toward environmental awareness and the success of the Billion Tree Plus drive.

The participating children said that the day left them inspired and grateful, reinforcing the importance of active involvement in safeguarding the environment for future generations.

