ZamungKor DI Khan campus organizes event on Defence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The ZamungKor Dera Ismail Khan Campus on Friday organized a colourful event to mark Defence Day.

District Social Welfare Officer Sareed Khan and Deputy District education Officer (DDEO) Dera Asim Saeed were the chief guests of the event.

The students presented tableaus and delivered speeches highlighting the importance and history of Defence Day. Besides, a quiz competition was also held among the students.

On this occasion, the participants paid rich tributes to the matchless sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed forces for the motherland.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guests shed light on the history of Defence Day.

They said the Day was a bright chapter in the national history of Pakistan as the armed forces along with the entire nation thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy on the same day by showing extraordinary courage and unparalleled spirit.

They paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

They also lauded the efforts of ZamungKor team for preparing the students to show wonderful performances.

