ZamungKor DI Khan organizes event on Defence Day

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :ZamungKor Dera Ismail Khan Campus on Wednesday organized a colourful event to mark Defence Day and celebrate its first anniversary.

Station Commander Brig. Atif Hafeez Anjum was the chief guest of the event which was also attended by Deputy education Officer Asim Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Syed Gulfam Abbas Shah, Assistant Director ZamungKor Dera Ismail Khan Campus Rafiullah and students of the campus.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Guest Brig. Atif Hafeez Anjum shed light on the history of Defence Day.

He said the Day was a bright chapter in the national history of Pakistan as the armed forces along with the entire nation thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy on the same day by showing extraordinary courage and unparalleled spirit.

He also paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of their motherland.

The students presented a tableau and delivered speeches highlighting the importance and history of Defence Day.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the first anniversary of the ZamungKor Dera Ismail Khan campus.