Zamurad Khan condoles murder of Advocate Imran Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamurad khan expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of Advocate Sheikh Imran who was martyred in an assassination attack on Tuesday.

Zamurad visited the house of the martyr and condoled with the family and met the orphaned children.

President District Bar Rawalpindi Faisal Khan Niazi was also present on the occasion.

Zamurad said that Imran Sheikh was a competent, hardworking, and brilliant lawyer, and his services in advocacy will always be remembered.

Zamurad also assured to take full responsibility for the education and training of the martyr's children and to provide them with all kinds of support.

He appealed to the authorities for the quick arrest of the killers and to bring them to justice.