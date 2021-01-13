UrduPoint.com
Zamurad Khan Condoles With Rehman Malik Over Death Of His Sister

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 10:51 PM

Zamurad Khan condoles with Rehman Malik over death of his sister

Pakistan Sweet Homes Chairman Zamurad Khan Wednesday visited the residence of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik and expressed condolence with him over the death of his sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Sweet Homes Chairman Zamurad Khan Wednesday visited the residence of former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik and expressed condolence with him over the death of his sister.

Zamurad Khan prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace and tranquility.

On this occasion, Zamurad Khan said that Pakistan Sweet Homes was equally sharing the grief with former interior minister and his family on the death of his sister.

He told that special prayers for the blessing of her soul were also held at Pakistan Sweet Homes.

More Stories From Pakistan

