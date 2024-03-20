Zamurrad Khan Urges Continued Support For Pakistan Sweet Home's Orphans
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 11:51 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamurrad Khan, expressed gratitude on Wednesday to donors for their unwavering support in education, co-curricular activities, and orphan care.
Speaking at an Iftar party, he underscored the importance of providing education to orphans.
Khan emphasized the significance of supporting these children, recognizing them as the future workforce of the nation.
He appealed to all to contribute to Pakistan Sweet Homes to assist more needy children. The organization aims to provide education, shelter, and crucial assistance to over 10,000 orphaned children nationwide.
PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira visited Pakistan Sweet Home as the chief guest.
Khan expressed gratitude to the donors of Sweet Home for their dedication to providing education and engaging in co-curricular activities at various locations.
He stressed that these children represent the nation's promising future, and investments made in them today will transform them into a productive workforce tomorrow.
He also highlighted Pakistan Sweet Homes as a significant initiative for needy children, urging everyone to contribute to its cause.
Furthermore, a special documentary on orphans was showcased at the occasion, illustrating more than 10,000 children receiving essential support, including food, access to education, vital medical care, and treatment at Sweet Homes.
