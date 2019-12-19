Zamzam Autism Centre to organize art exhibition tomorrow

Zamzam Autism Centre will host the first ever art exhibition titled 'Meet the Special Artists' tomorrow to showcase craft works and paintings done by children from twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Zamzam Autism Centre will host the first ever art exhibition titled 'Meet the Special Artists' tomorrow to showcase craft works and paintings done by children from twin cities.

All parents of the children, therapists and care providers of special artists were invited to join the event.

The event would display paintings, art and crafts and handicrafts that have been created by teenagers with autism hailing from different schools. Different food items and local snacks stalls would be available for the participant.

Zamzam was the only centre that facilitate 8 to 18 year old teenagers with Autism.

The centre offered a set of services based on Applied Behavior Analysis protocol that revolved around developing core life skills and providing intensive behavior therapy to such special children.