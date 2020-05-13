Zamzam water available via online platform during Ramazan in Saudi Arabia

Zamzam water is being distributed during Ramazan via the Saudi electronic business platform HNAK, said the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Zamzam water is being distributed during Ramazan via the Saudi electronic business platform HNAK, said the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Online purchase of Zamzam water is part of a project undertaken with the National Water Co. (NWC) following the suspension of sales at distribution points as a precaution during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Arab news reported on Monday.

"The distribution will be available mainly in Makkah city. The service will be expanded gradually to all regions and cities of the Kingdom," NWC said.

Online customers will be allowed to buy a maximum of four bottles (5 liters each). A second order can be placed 30 days after the first purchase.

The King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project is reviewing the quantities allowed and the distribution period in accordance with production conditions.

The retail firm Panda also signed an agreement to distribute Zamzam water in its branches fromApril 27. Customers can buy only two bottles each.