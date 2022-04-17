Zanaib Alert app receives 21,661 calls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Toll-Free Zanaib Alert application was installed to offer access to the callers from all over the country to get free legal advice, counseling, legal assistance and referral service for redressal of their grievances.

According to data provided by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), the app since its inception has received 21,661 calls till January 2022 and has provided 422 services in relevant cases.

All relevant callers were given legal advice and referred to the relevant departments.