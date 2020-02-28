Zar Wali posted Press Secretary to Chief Minister

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Zar Wali (BS-17) Assistant Director Directorate General Information KP and posted him as Press Secretary to CM in his own pay and scale

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Zar Wali (BS-17) Assistant Director Directorate General Information KP and posted him as Press Secretary to CM in his own pay and scale.

It was notified by Establishment Department her Friday. SahibZada Hassan Ali, (BS-17) Press Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to report to Directorate General of Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.