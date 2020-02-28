Zar Wali Posted Press Secretary To Chief Minister
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:28 PM
The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Zar Wali (BS-17) Assistant Director Directorate General Information KP and posted him as Press Secretary to CM in his own pay and scale
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred Zar Wali (BS-17) Assistant Director Directorate General Information KP and posted him as Press Secretary to CM in his own pay and scale.
It was notified by Establishment Department her Friday. SahibZada Hassan Ali, (BS-17) Press Secretary to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been asked to report to Directorate General of Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.