ZARA Alert App Would Protect The Children From Any Harm

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights has started to create awareness of Zara Alert App in every Mobile tune as a public service message said an official here on Sunday.

Talking to APP, he said that the purpose of awareness was to standard operating procedures for the helpline 1099 while taking calls of missing and abducted children and reporting them on the Zara Alert App.

The Zara Alert App is a mobile application that can be used to report missing and abducted children, he added.

The app allows users to upload a photo of the child, provide information about the child's disappearance, and share the alert with others.

The app also allows users to track the progress of the investigation and receive updates on the child's status.

The App, which is connected to all the police stations in the country, will also allow users to track the progress of the investigation process and update.

He added that Ministry Human Rights is confident that the initiative will serve to safeguard the children from any kind of harm.

The app users to upload a photo of the child with complete information about child's disappearance and alerting relevant departments for prompt action. 

The ZARA ALERT App is available on androide/ios/web Zarra.mohr.gov.pk.

