Zarak For Promoting Chinese Model Of Rural Tourism In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

Zarak for promoting Chinese model of rural tourism in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Zarak Khan Sunday called for promoting Chinese model of rural tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to media, he said Pakistan was known as a tourists paradise and the most tourists attraction in the world.

Pakistan's main attractions included adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan, cultural and archaeological tourism but there was a need to highlight rural tourism, which would definitely prove to be a high score for Pakistan economy, he said, adding that villages of northern areas of Pakistan were rich in culture and tourism resources, which could be upgraded by developing better accommodation, food, shopping markets and infrastructure facilities.

He observed that income gap between farmers and urban workers had become a major problem in the country and suggested the government to develop a long-term strategy to promote rural tourism in order to maintain living standard in rural areas of the country.

Zarak Khan said Pakistan had a lot of attractions for world tourists in the field of rural tourism, as the villages in the country were rich in traditions of arts, crafts and culture.

The people of developed countries were also interested in traditional ways of life, arts and crafts and they could easily be attracted to visit rural Pakistan, he said.

Development of rural tourism in Pakistan would also open up employment opportunities to the rural workers at their door-steps, he hoped.

He mentioned that rural tourism was being practiced in various agricultural countries of the world, citing that in Finland, it usually denoted rented cottages and catering services in the country; in Hungary it was about low-priced accommodation in villages and in Slovenia. it implied tourism on family farms, with guests living with the farmer's family or in a guest house and visiting the farm for meals and tours.

He was confident that rural tourism in Pakistan would also prove to be extremely successful.

"We should provide a chance to the citizens of urban areas as well as foreigners from other countries to learn about our rural culture and heritage which will definitely benefit the national economy," he concluded.

