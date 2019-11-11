Zardarai be allowed access to personal doctors, PPP demands

(@fidahassanain)

PPP leader Kaira expresses concerns over deteriorating health of former president, approaches court to meet him in jail.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed serious concerns over deteriorating health of former President Asif Ali Zardari and demanded the government to provide him access to his personal physicians for treatment.

In a statement, the party leaders said that the reports of former President Asif Ali Zardari were not being shared and nor the medical board was allowed to start its working due to which the health of PPP-Co chairman was deteriorating.

Talking to media, Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira, the PPP leader, said that the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari was deteriorating day by day and he made repeated appeals to the government for his treatment.

"We are demanding again that Asif Ali Zardari should be allowed to meet his personal physicians," said Kaira, adding that "They have serious concerns about the courts but they will go to the same courts,".

He also commented on the JUI-F's Azadi March, saying that the PPP would lead the PTI-government to end if the JUI-F failed to oust it from the power corridors.

PPP, he said, would chalk out its future strategy in its March plan next year.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court issued notice to secretary interior, IG prisons and others upon plea filed by Qamar Zaman Kaira seeking permission to meet with former President Asif Ali Zardari. During the proceedings, the local petitioner submitted that Asif Ali Zardari was ill and imprisoned in Adiala Jail. He said he wanted to meet with Asif Ali Zardari but administration was not allowing him. He asked the court to grant him permission to meet with Asif Ali Zardari. After accepting the plea for hearing, the court issued notices to secretary interior, IG prisons and others and sought replies.