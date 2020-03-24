Zardari appreciates Bilawal, Sindh government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for adopting the narrative to deal with the coronavirus with national unity.

Asif Zardari, in a statement, asked the people to support the Sindh government to combat the coronavirus as Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and his team were taking every measure for their protection.

He paid tribute to Shaheed Dr Osama Riaz, who sacrificed his life while serving the patients in Gilgit Baltistan. The entire nation was with the family of Osama Riaz, he added.

He also paid tribute to the paramedical staff, doctors and nurses, who were fulfilling their responsibility with resolve and devotion. He also appreciated personnel of police and other departments who were fighting the coronavirus with steadfastness.