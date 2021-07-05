Zardari approaches IHC for interim bail in NAB inquiry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for interim bail in a NAB inquiry pertaining to an apartment in New York City.

The petition was filed through Zardari's counsel Farook H. Naek Advocate in which Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and other had been named as respondents.

The petition said that the NAB had served a call up notice to former president on June 15, regarding an inquiry pertaining to apartment at Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37-F Manhattan NYC. The NAB had sent a questionnaire and sought detailed answers till June 24.

The petition said that there was a risk of arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari like past and prayed the court to turn down the call up notice besides granting an interim bail to the petitioner till the final decision of the case.