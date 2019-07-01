UrduPoint.com
Zardari Arrested In Park Lane Case As Well: NAB

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 54 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:59 AM

Zardari arrested in Park Lane case as well: NAB

Zardari is accused of buying 2,460-kanal land in Islamabad through Park Lane company.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 1st July, 2019) Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested in the Park Lane case as well.

NAB sources said that Bilawal Bhutto is also an accused in the park lane case.

According to media reports, Zardari is accused of buying 2,460-kanal land in Islamabad through Park Lane company.

Zardari allegedly bought the land, worth Rs 2 billion, in just Rs62 crore.

The former president will be brought before the Accountability Court in the next 24 hours.

The development comes after Zardari had withdrawn his interim bail application from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in NAB inquiries related to 'Tosha Khan' and Park Lane connected with the fake bank accounts scam.

Zardari said he had established a private company but there was no evidence that it obtained loans. He had already faced similar cases in the past but nothing was proved against him, he added.

At this, the NAB officials said they had no objection on the withdrawal or rejection of the accused's bail applications.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by a NAB team from his Islamabad residence hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected the PPP leader's bail plea June 10.

A two-member bench of the high court, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, had allowed the anti-graft watchdog to arrest Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari surrendered himself to a team of the NAB after IHC rejected Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur's his pre-arrest bail plea in the money laundering case.

The case pertains to suspicious transactions worth Rs4.4 billion allegedly carried out through a fictitious bank account. According to the prosecution, the account titled M/s A One International was fake and it received a sum of Rs4.4bn out of which Rs30m was paid to the Zardari Group at two different times.

