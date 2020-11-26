UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘Zardari Asks Maulana Fazl To Get Rid Of Nawaz Sharif’

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 seconds ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:41 PM

‘Zardari asks Maulana Fazl to get rid of Nawaz Sharif’

Anchorperson Sami Abraham has claimed that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has asked PDM Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman to get rid of Nawaz Sharif and stop alleging establishment for better deal in upcoming AJK and Senate elections.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) PPP-Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari asked Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to get rid of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, a tv anchor claimed on Thursday.

Asif Ali Zardari, he said, also asked Maulana Fazl to stop narrative against “establishment” as it would not leave them anywhere.

In his YouTube channel, Anchorperson Sami Abraham made this claim.

Sami Abraham said that Zardari asked PDM Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to stop narrative against “establishment” or get rid of Nawaz Sharif.

He told Fazl that there would nothing in their hands in the Senate elections to be held next year in March.

He suggested that a better deal could help them make their space in the upcoming elections of Azad Kashmir and Senate elections.

Sami Abraham claimed that PPP wanted to remain in power in Sindh.

He stated that Zardari suggested him to find out the best way for better deal in upcoming AJK and Senate elections.

He pointed out that the recent promotions also shunned away all rumors and impression of establishment’s role in makings and breakings in politics.

Related Topics

Sindh Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Azad Jammu And Kashmir March YouTube TV All Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS holds condolence reference for NTSA President ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus has damaged developing economic a lot: ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sorts Council discuss cooperation with Frenc ..

18 minutes ago

Society needs to change its mindset on women: Omer ..

4 minutes ago

Iraq, Russia to Expand Security Cooperation to Inf ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Start Mass Covid Vaccination Before New ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.