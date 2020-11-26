‘Zardari asks Maulana Fazl to get rid of Nawaz Sharif’

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) PPP-Co Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari asked Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to get rid of PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, a tv anchor claimed on Thursday.

He pointed out that the recent promotions also shunned away all rumors and impression of establishment’s role in makings and breakings in politics.