Zardari Asks People To Be Thoughtful On Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2022 | 10:37 PM

President of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari has asked the people to be thoughtful on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

"Today we are celebrating the birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). While rejoicing, we should also reflect on how far we have fallen from his teachings, tolerance and understanding of one another," he said.

Beloved Prophet (PBUH) never preached violence in his name. After the recent violence we have witnessed in the name of our beloved Prophet (PBUH), we should reflect on this.

"On this day, we also ask Allah Almighty to grant us collective consciousness so that we follow the message of love, tolerance and non-violence that islam has given us," he added.

"The teachings of Prophet (PBUH) gave us are the greatest teachings and we need to follow them today more than ever before. May Allah Almighty give us awareness and guide us to fully follow the teachings of Islam and enlighten our hearts with the teachings of Islam."

