Zardari assures PDM Chief Maulana Fazl of full support on no-confidence motion

Both leaders talked on telephone and discussed political situation of the country, vowing to get rid of PTI government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman telephoned former president Asif Ali Zardari to discuss political situation of the country on Saturday.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also inquired after the health of Asif Ali Zardari.

During their telephonic call, the PPP co-chairman assured the PDM Chief that they were standing by the opposition parties on the issue of no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI. Zardari said that PPP would support the PDM.

Maulana Fazlur Rehamn said that all government allies would soon be contacted to get their support for the motion.

On Friday, PDM under the chairmanship of Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced to bring no-confidence motion against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in their meeting.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they would contact the allies of the ruling PTI to move no-confidence motion against the government. He said teams were formed to contact coalition partners while the homework to bring motion was completed.

However, the government said that the PDM would not be successful in its moves against it.