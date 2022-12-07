UrduPoint.com

Zardari Assures Shujaat Hamza Will Not Be Punjab CM In New Possible Setup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

The sources say that the former President has asked the PML-Q Chief not to dissolve the assemblies amid the political situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2022) Former President and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and asked him not to dissolve the assemblies, the sources said on Wednesday.

The Sources said that Zardari also assured Shujaat Hussain a new set up would be made after proper consultations.

They said that the meeting was held on Sunday in Islamabad following the threat of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both the leaders discussed a new political strategy.

They also discussed different matters including the prevailing situation of the country, political situation in Punjab, threat of dissolution of assemblies and many others during their meeting.

The sources said that Tariq Bashir Cheema and some other leaders were also present there.

Zardari, the sources said, also assured Shujaat Hussain that PML_N leader Hamza Shehbaz would not be the chief minister of Punjab in the new setup.

They said that Shujaat assured Zardari that he would talk to Punjab Chief Minisster Pervaiz Elahi. The sources in the PPP said that Zardari would be in Lahore in couple of days and he would start consultations to save the incumbent setup from dissolution.

On the other hand, Punjab CM Elahi said that he did not see elections taking place in the next four months.

He said that elections could not be held before four months; the Federal and provincial governments need time to work and the elections may be delayed even after October next year.

The PML-Q leader had repeatedly said that he fully supported the PTi Chief's decisions, his statement was in contrast with Khan's threats of dissolving the assembly soon.

