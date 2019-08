ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala on Sunday called for shifting former president Asif Ali Zardari to hospital from jail in view of his health condition.

Saleem Mandviwala, in a statement, claimed that doctors had advised to shift Asif Zardari to hospital for treatment. His medical tests should be conducted, he added.